Popular Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei has declared his support for Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearership race.

He expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s leadership, potential and his suitability to lead the NPP in the upcoming election.

Some NPP members are apprehensive about Dr. Bawumia’s candidacy but the actor said despite the attempts to tarnish his image, the truth remains that he [Bawumia] is the most deserving candidate to lead the NPP at this crucial time.

Speaking with conviction, Prince Osei firmly believes the Vice President will secure victory in the race scheduled for November 4.

He encouraged discerning delegates to vote for Dr. Bawumia, stressing the importance of choosing a leader who can lead the party to success.

Highlighting Dr. Bawumia’s significant contributions, Prince Osei mentioned key achievements, including the implementation of mobile interoperability, which has simplified money transactions across different networks and banks and the introduction of Zipline drones that has revolutionized healthcare delivery, benefiting over 2000 healthcare centers and saving lives.

He mentioned giant strides in digitalization efforts championed by Dr. Bawumia which has led to increased revenue for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the reduction of fraudulent activities related to passport acquisition.

The actor also cited the introduction of the Ghana Card has streamlined data collection and enhanced crime-fighting capabilities in the country to buttress his point.

Based on this backdrop, Prince David Osei called on individuals denigrating Dr. Bawumia’s image to stop and approach the discussion with an open mind.

He believes Dr. Bawumia’s leadership holds great promise for the NPP and Ghana.