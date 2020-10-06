The New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Sefwi Akontombra of the Western North Region has exposed former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, for claiming the Akontombra factory does not exist.

The NDC’s flagbearer, as part of his four-day tour in the region, visited the people of Bopa in the Akontombra constituency.

Addressing the durbar, Mr Mahama mocked President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government for failing to deliver their ‘gargantuan’ promises made during the 2016 campaign.

According to him, the NPP, then in opposition, promised to deliver ‘heaven’ when they win power but they’re now delivering ‘hell’.

He said the NDC will continue to remain faithful to the good people of Ghana: “We promised what we can deliver, not as the NPP that promises One District One Factory, One Million per Constituency every year, One Village One Dam of which they know for sure that they can’t deliver.”

He further asked the whereabouts of Bopa and Akontombra factories as the NPP promised.

But, the NPP has also responded to his claims about the Akontombra factory.

The NPP in the Akontombra constituency said it was surprised to hear the former president say there’s no factory at Akontombra.

This, they said, he has proven that he still remains incompetent even in opposition. The constituency secretary, Addo Harry, said after listening to Mr Mahama he realised that he’s desperate for power.

He said the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanten on September 24, 2020, inspected the progress of the Akontombra Rice Processing Factory, which is part of the One-District-One-Factory initiative that was promised in 2016 by the NPP.

ALSO

“It is worthy to state that the GH¢6.6m Akontombra Rice Processing Factory will be fully operationalised this year as stated by the Minister when he visited the construction site. The project, as said by the technical officer on-site, was 65 percent complete,” he said.