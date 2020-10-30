New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairperson in Duisburg, Germany, Mrs Mary Ahenkan has donated towards the party’s electioneering campaign.

The items worth 10,000 euros includes T-shirts, roofing sheets, NPP paraphernalia among others.

Madam Ahenkan who is also the CEO of Kumasi Market said the presentation was aimed at resourcing, retooling and empowering the campaign team to reach out to voters in the hinterlands across the constituency.

She disclosed that the donation comes as one of the many interventions she is undertaking to strengthen various constituencies ahead of the December polls.

She is impressed with many of the policies including the 1 Constituency 1 Ambulance initiative.

It was her hope that the support will go a long way to aid the campaign team to deliver a landslide victory for President Akufo-Addo and also secure more parliamentary seats for the NPP.

Madam Ahenkan urged the leadership of the party to manage the logistics effectively in order to achieve the intended purpose.

She pledged her continuous support towards the campaign, adding that, she is ever ready to avail herself anytime duty calls.

Mary Ahenkan charged Ghanaians to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP in the upcoming 2020 December 7 elections.