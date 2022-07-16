Voting is currently underway at the National Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party.

The voting process which commenced about an hour ago is expected to end later tonight for the results to be declared.

Delegates have been subdivided according to Regions to facilitate the voting process.

Ten out of the 45 aspirants will be elected as national executives of the party.

Meanwhile, Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) proxy voters numbering about 291 members have been barred from casting their vote in the 2022 NPP National Delegates Conference.

