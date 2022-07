Underdog, Justin Frimpong Koduah pulled a surprise at the just-ended national delegates congress of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He beat the incumbent, John Boadu, according to provisional results available to Adomonline.com to snatch the General Secretary position from him.

JFK has won the Ashanti Region votes massively and made significant inroads in the Ahafo Region.

More details soon …