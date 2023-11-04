Former Minister of Agriculture and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Dr Afriyie Akoto has re-committed to the pact he signed, along with the rest of the party’s flagbearer constestants to stick with the party, after conceding defeat and promising to work hard to help unite the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

On Thursday, all four aspirants signed a binding commitment that prevents any of them from resigning from the party should they lose the flagbearer election.

The decision stems from the precedent set by Alan Kyerematen, who resigned from the party and established a new movement after coming in third in the super delegates elections of the NPP.

Speaking to Joy News, Dr Akoto said the decision to contribute to uniting the party springs from obvious fractions within the party which he says might hinder the party from achieving its vision of ‘breaking the eight’ if nothing is done to resolve the issues.

“Everybody in the party accepts that there is something wrong with the party. From the chairman of the council of elders who we met a few days ago, everybody accepts that we are not in a good place. And that issue is something that I am going to help the new leader to achieve to bring discipline into this party so that we can extend our mandate from the people of Ghana, come December 7, 2024,” he said.

He stressed that it did not matter who was the leader but he will “make his contribution to ensure that things are straightened up in our party.”

Dr Akoto concession came ahead of official declaration of results.

Afriyie Akoto told Joy News’ Elton John Brobbey that he has already called the Vice President to congratulate him. He also assured him of his support to enable the NPP ‘Break the 8’.

“First of all, let me congratulate the Vice President for such an emphatic victory. It means the New Patriotic Party has spoken with a huge voice that we have chosen Dr Bawumia to lead us into the elections next year.”