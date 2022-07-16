Traders, who deal in New Patriotic Party (NPP) paraphernalia, are already making good sales at the Accra Sports Stadium where the party is currently holding its National Delegates’ Congress.

Some party members poured out in their numbers to buy the party flags, t-shirts, hats, handkerchiefs, wrist watches, necklaces and stickers.

The traders said they were anticipating a booming business after today’s congress.

Supporters of the various aspirants have also converged at the scene to support their individual candidates.

Check out some photos below:

