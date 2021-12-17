An aspiring National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prince Kamal Gumah, is praying for a successful National Delegates Conference slated for December 18-20, 2021 in Kumasi the Ashanti region.

The Deputy Youth Organiser for the USA Chapter, who is already at the venue, advised other aspirants to adhere to the directives by the party’s Steering Committee and remove all their banners and posters as directed.

He has since complied with the directive and removed all his banners, posters and paraphernalia from the venue.

Popularly known as the Ground Master, he is certain he is the best bet for the NPP as National Youth Organiser to break the eight come 2024.

NPP’s National Steering Committee has banned the display of paraphernalia and advocacy for individual aspirants at the upcoming National Annual Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

Also, no t-shirts, flyers, brochures, and or souvenirs, branded and or embossed with the portraits and names of individuals, shall be allowed within the precincts of the Conference, including but not limited to places of accommodation for delegates.

In a statement, signed by General Secretary, John Boadu, the party said all the conferences will be held in strict observance of all the Covid-19 protocols.