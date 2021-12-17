The Adentan Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region was ranked the highest district in the 2020 District League Table.

The Adentan Municipality was followed by the Ga West Municipality and the Ayawaso West Municipality.

Adentan replaced the Asante Akyem North Municipality, which topped the 2019 table.

Seven of the top 10 districts were from the Greater Accra Region.

The lowest-ranked district was Sene East in the Bono East Region, followed by the Sekyere Afam Plains District in the Ashanti Region and the Yunyoo-Nansuan district in the North East Region.

The report is based on 17 indicators from five sectors that assess the wellbeing of citizens across Ghana’s 260 districts.

These indicators are education, health, water and sanitation, information and communication technology and governance.

The report expressed concern with “very wide” disparities among Ghana’s districts.

For instance, the top districts scored 95.54 percent in the education index, while the last district scored 11.13 percent.

“This trend is reflected in almost all the five sectors, suggesting that by some inaction or inadequate action, segments of the population are left behind in terms of service delivery and quality of life,” the report said.

The report warned that the absence of deliberate action to bridge the gap, through better funding and planning, among others, “will cause large sections of the population to be left behind in the march towards achieving the SDGs.”

The report was put together by the National Development Planning Committee.

It is hoped that the rankings will be used by the various assemblies, and other stakeholders, to mobilise resources for the development of lower-ranked or lagging districts to enhance equitable resource allocation.