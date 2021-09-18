The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is asking stakeholders, particularly supporters, to accept the yet-to-be-published list of Chief Executive Officers for the various Municipalities and Districts.

The party believes acceptance of the list is a sign of respecting the President’s decision.

Director of Communication for the party, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, charged the members to welcome the nominees and ensure a smooth confirmation process for them.

“We expect party executives at grassroots to accept the list to be released in good faith. Every nominee on that list is a nominee of the President, therefore, you must respect the choice,” he explained.

He argued the nominees will represent the President at the local level and must be given full support.

“Their work impacts on the whole nation, so the approval process impacts all of us that’s why we are asking the party to own the process,” he said.

He also admonished the nominees to open up and welcome divergent views in the discharge of their duties.

“We expect nominees to open up and welcome all shades of opinion. We don’t expect successful nominees to have a closed-door administration. We don’t expect the nominees to shut out people who contested with them,” he added.