The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has banned its members from advocating for individual aspirants, parliamentary and presidential, at the upcoming National Annual Delegates Conference.

In a press release signed by the Director of Communications, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the party stated that though they cherish the competition, the conference is a time of renewal aimed at enhancing party unity.

Hence, “prior to and during the Conference on 18th to 20th December, 2021, no billboards and or signboards, banners or any kind of outdoor signage with the images and or names of individual members, with or without the consent of the individual, shall be acceptable.

“This applies to the area within the Greater Kumasi Metropolis (where the annual conference will be held). All such displays, if put up already, should be removed,” part of the statement read.

“Furthermore, no t-shirts, flyers, brochures, and or souvenirs, branded and or embossed with the portraits and names of individuals, shall be allowed within the precincts of the Conference, including but not limited to places of accommodation for delegates,” Mr Asamoa wrote.

He revealed that persons whose image are flaunted on any advocacy material, with or without their consent and who do not take steps to ensure they desist from such acts, runs a higher risk of disqualification.

“The true spirit behind the Conference is to enhance party unity around the singular effort of working closely with Ghanaians as we recover from Covid-19 and rebuild our economy in new ways to feed into a future of shared growth. The party will also be focused on dealing with constitutional amendments proposed by members,” Mr Asamoa stated.

On employing Covid-19 protocols, the party has instituted a vaccination policy at its 2021 National Annual Delegates Conference.

The Communications Director said delegates have been advised to get vaccinated immediately, adding that all vaccinated persons should bring along their vaccination cards.

He mentioned that there will also be medical personnel at the Conference venue to support compliance with the protocols.

“The party is humbly requesting the Ghana Health Service to publish a list of places where shots of vaccine can be received in order for party members to take jabs before the Conference date,” Mr Asamoa said.