Aspiring National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Fusani Yakubu Abanga, has paid life insurance premiums for all youth organisers and their deputies ahead of the party’s National Delegate Congress in July.

All 550 Youth Organizers and Deputy Youth organizers are being insured against any unforeseen event that may happen in the course of their duty to the party at no cost.

The policy is designed to offer protection for all Youth Organizers in the event of death or total permanent disability, whichever comes first.

It also comes with some social and financial benefits to its members.

A sum assured of GH¢50,000.00 for death or and total or permanent disability and GHC20,000.00 for critical illness is guaranteed to our Youth Organizers should the unfortunate happen.

“The purpose is to provide that sense of security needed to undertake our duties as commanders of this party.

NPP Abanga has borne the full cost of premium required so far as the implementation of this policy is concerned.