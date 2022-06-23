A National Youth Organiser hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said he is more than qualified to lead the party youth to victory in 2024.

Fusani Yakubu Abanga popularly known as NPP Abanga who described himself as “an assorted politician” said he can help the party break the ‘eight’.

Abanga who is giving his opponents a run for their money with his mantra, ‘Obiaa bɛ didi’ in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme said his multi-lingual and mobilisation skills will do the magic for him.

His desire to empower the youth and stop them from depending on party ‘godfathers’ is his motivation for vying for the position.

“I have been able to manage myself properly and funded my campaign single-handedly and the NPP youth is capable of doing so” Abanga stated.

The aspiring NPP leader said his drive for entrepreneurship and youth empowerment will help him fulfill all his promises to the youth.

“No government job can make you a million so we need a new strategic youth leader to empower the youth to fish”.

Some of the businesses the youth wing will be venturing into if, given the nod, Abanga said, include among others farming, community mining, quarry, timber business, charcoal business and shea butter business.

Abanga said these businesses if run successfully will reduce graduate unemployment in the country drastically.

For TESCON, the students’ wing of the NPP, he said, he will resource them with GH¢5000 every month to help with their organizational activities on campus.

Abanga said he has gone into a social contract with the youth to hound him out of officeshould he fail to execute all these juicy promises in six months.

“After six months, if they don’t see any effective change, they should pass a vote of no confidence in me,” he added.