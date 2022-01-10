The Ghana Police Service has arrested a notorious armed robber who has been involved in series of robberies at Sandema and its environs.

Abdulai Issaka Achalicaab was apprehended on Saturday, January 8, through an intelligence-led operation carried out by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and Surveillance team of the Upper East Regional Police Command.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Service revealed that suspect Achalicaab has been on its wanted list for jumping bail in a robbery case pending trial before a court at Bolga since 2020.

“Further details established that suspect is responsible for the robbery at Kadema which occurred on July 24, 2021, in which a victim was severely wounded,” it added.

The Police in its report further revealed that during the special operation, the team retrieved from the suspect, three unregistered motorbikes believed to have been robbed from others and used for his robbery expeditions.

Meanwhile, the Service has commended the Upper East Regional Police Command for their efforts in pursuing criminals in the region for the safety of the public.

Below is the police statement: