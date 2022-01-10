The matchday 12 matches of the Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with some shocking results.

In the Asanteman derby, Asante Kotoko hosted Ashanti Gold SC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors hammered the Miners 3-1 to maintain their stay on top of the league log.

Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways with an impressive 1-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars at the Duns Park on Saturday.

Struggling Legon Cities recorded an all-important 1-0 over Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday.

At the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Sunday, Techiman Eleven Wonders shocked high flying King Faisal with a 2-0 win to halt their winning streak.

Aduana Stars who travelled to the Ndoum Sports Complex deepened the woes of Elmina Sharks with a 1-0 win.

Below is the full results of matchday 12:

Asante Kotoko 3-1 Ashanti Gold SC

Bechem United 2-0 RTU

Dreams FC 0-1 Legon Cities

Techiman Eleven Wonders 2-0 King Faisal

Elmina Sharks 0-1 Aduana Stars

Great Olympics 1-1 Karela United

Bibiani Gold Stars 0-1 Hearts of Oak

Accra Lions 0-0 WAFA

Asante Kotoko sit top of the league log with 26 points with Aduana Stars sitting 2nd with 23 points.

AshantiGold, WAFA and Elmina Sharks sit in the relegation zone.

League log below: