Sumaila Abdul-Rahman has resigned as the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority (NDA).

The resignation was announced in a letter dated March 3 and addressed to the Chief of Staff.

This comes in the wake of a criminal prosecution before the Tamale High Court in breaches of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663).

The Special Prosecutor (OSP), Kissi Agyebeng, recently charged Mr Sumaila and three others with conspiracy to directly or indirectly influence the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract.

The three others include two of Mr Sumaila’s deputies; Stephen Yir-eru Engmen, Deputy Chief Executive (Operations), Patrick Seidu Deputy Chief Executive (Finance & Administration) and Andrew Kuundaari, Chief Executive A&QS Consortium Limited.

The embattled CEO has, therefore, explained the resignation is to allow the ongoing judicial process to take place without any interference.

“I write to resign from my position as Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority (NDA).

“This decision has become necessary to enable me step aside and allow the ongoing judicial process to take place without any interference,” portions of the letter read.

Mr Rahman further expressed appreciation to the President for the opportunity to serve.

ALSO READ:

Three NDA officers, A&QS Consortium boss before court

NDA boss, 3 others granted GHS2m bail each

“Let me take this opportunity to thank His Excellency the President for giving me the mandate to serve our country as the Acting CEO of the NDA,” he acknowledged.

Meanwhile, the Tamale High Court will continue hearing the case on April 5th and 6th.

Below is the full resignation letter: