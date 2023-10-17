The Northern Electricity Distribution Company of Ghana (NEDCo) has restored power to Wachiki in the North East Region after a week-long disconnection.

The power distribution company cut off supply after declining a request by the residents for an extension to settle their outstanding bills.

After a series of engagements among the management of NEDCo, traditional and local authorities, the Assemblyman for the Wanchiki electoral area, Alhassan Abdul Ganiu said a roadmap was agreed upon for the payment of debt.

“We assure them that henceforth anytime they want to do a disconnection, they should let us know. Secondly, they should also bring a revenue mobilizer from the District capital, that is Chereponi from the NEDCo office.

“We all spoke and said that henceforth it will not happen like that again. They will be coming every market day so that those who owe them will pay” he stated.

