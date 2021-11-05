The average man must maintain an erection for 7-10 minutes, according to Medical Practitioner, Biomedical Researcher, a Public and Global Health Scientist, Dr Richard Eghan.

Erection should be for seven minutes during Intravaginal activity.

According to Dr Eghan before intercourse begins, a man should be sexually active and maintain an erection in the vagina for a period of seven minutes which is the average time.

He made the revelation on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

He further explained that erectile dysfunction occurs when a man can’t get or keep an erection firm enough for sexual intercourse. It is one of the disorders of sexual dysfunctions and is no different from impotence.

The medical expert also added that most sexual activities are related to biological and psychogenic causes, for that matter before one can self-medicate, a screening process is required, to determine the scope of the dysfunction.

