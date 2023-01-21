Premier League giants Chelsea have completed the signing of English winger Noni Madueke from PSV as their January transfer window spending spree continues.

Madueke has agreed on a seven-and-a-half-year contract, with a club option to extend for a further year.

The Blues have spent over £150 million to bring in the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix and David Datro Fofana.

Madueke can now be added to that list as owner Todd Boehly continues to spend wildly to try and propel the team up the Premier League table.

Under new manager Graham Potter, the Blues are currently tenth in the table. They are ten points off fourth-placed Newcastle United and 19 points off league leaders Arsenal.

“I’m really pleased to sign with one of the best clubs in the world in Chelsea,” Madueke told the club’s website.

“To return to England and play in the Premier League is a dream for me and my family and I can’t wait to get started. I am excited for what the future holds, the owner’s vision for the future and to be at a club like this and winning at the highest level.”

Chelsea Chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali added: “We’re delighted to bring Noni to Chelsea. He’s an exciting talent who has proven his quality over the past few years with PSV, playing in a strong European league, and we are thrilled he has chosen to join Chelsea for this next stage of his career. We are sure he will form an important part of our team.”