The National Identification Authority (NIA) has debunked rumours on social media that three of its officials have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Eastern Region.

Francis Palmdeti, the Authority’s Head of Corporate Affairs in a statement Monday said the news is not authentic and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

“The fake news was attributed to Joy News but NIA checks with JoyNews indicates that the story is not authentic and has not been reported by any outlet of The Multimedia Group.”

ALSO: Togbe Afede regrets clash between police and Ga traditionalists over coronavirus ritual

Breaking down the 32 patients with Covid-19 in the Eastern Region, Mr Palmdeti indicated that 31 of the cases are Indians nationals working for the Indian Railway Company, AFCON.

The only local reported to have also been infected is a farmer at Berego in the Fanteakwa District, whom Mr Palmdetti said has not come into contact with any NIA officials.

Ghana’s Covid-19 case count is currently at 566 with four recoveries and eight deaths.

Read the full statement below: