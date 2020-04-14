President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, has lamented over the clash between the police and a group of Ga traditionalists, who had gone to the beach to perform a ritual to ward off the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The Paramount Chief of the Asogli Traditional Area, in a statement, said although the acts of the traditional leaders show that they are concerned about the pandemic, the precautionary measures and directives by the government must be adhered to prevent the spread of the virus.

Describing the novel coronavirus as the enemy, he called on chiefs and traditional leaders to lead the fight to win the war against it.

“I call on all traditional leaders in the country to rise up to the occasion to support government’s efforts to fight the disease.”

He said, to stem the spread of the virus, the National House of Chiefs earlier called off all traditional festivities in the country.

Togbe Afede XIV said they further directed that rituals related to such festivals must be limited to a few people.

He further commended individuals and organisations who are providing relief items to the poor and vulnerable amid the 21-day lockdown.

The Paramount Chief of the Asogli also lauded the country’s health workers as well as other frontline workers for risking their lives to combat the pandemic in the country.

Read the full statement below:

