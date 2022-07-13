Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele Bello, popularly known as Jenifa of Jenifa’s diary fame, has declared her intention of venturing into politics.

The popular actress and entrepreneur is currently trending in Nigeria on her declaration of intent.

She is seen on fliers vying for the position of the Deputy Governor for Lagos on the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party.

The running mate of the actress is Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Miss Akindele stated that her political ambition and activities would be “a breath of fresh air”.

LAGOS for LAGOS!

JandorFunke… a breath of fresh air.

The Jenifa’s diary star has starred in several hit films and is a business mogul.

JandorFunke…a clear departure from the norm!

