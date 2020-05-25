Veteran Nollywood actress and film maker, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has announced her return to music.

In an Instagram post, the actress assured her fans of good music after the coronavirus pandemic.

Describing music as her first love, Omotola said she her return is not only to motivate others but also to succeed in it.

READ ALSO:

She wrote: “Yasss! I’m back! I feel so Alive! When I told you Post Covid I’m doing ALL I’ve wanted to do some thought I was just motivating! I’m back to My Music! And this second time around No gates of Hell shall prevail. I’m 42 , restarting My First Love ! ❤️ Why the Hell Not! What are you waiting for?”