Late Nollywood actor Saint Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, has been honoured by his friends and colleagues.

Nollywood actors and personnel took the time to hold a candlelight service for the deceased.

The solemn yet heartwarming occasion was held in Lagos State with a procession that started from Oriental Hotel and ended at Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island.

Actors Guild of Nigeria shared pictures of the service on social media.

Saint Obi passed away at the age of 57 on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Jos, Plateau State.

Reports indicated that the actor died at the home of one of his siblings.

Meanwhile, the family of Saint Obi has announced that his funeral service has been scheduled for August 18th.

History

Saint Obi was famous for his roles in State of Emergency; Candle Light; Sakobi; Goodbye Tomorrow; Heart of Gold; Festival of Fire; Executive Crime; and Last Party, among others.

He worked at the post office before majoring in Theatre Arts at the University of Jos and ventured into acting in 1996 via a Peugeot television commercial.

He starred in over 60 movies. In 2001, he produced his first movie, Take Me to Maama, where he starred as Jerry alongside Ebi Sam, the late Rachel Oniga, Nse Abel and the late Enebeli Elebuwa.

In 2015, he delved into music and dropped a track, ‘Imagine the Dream’, and an accompanying video.