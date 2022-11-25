Ghanaians on Twitter are pained after Black Stars conceded two controversial goals in the second half of their opening game in 2022 World Cup.

A controversial penalty was given in the 65th minute of the game after a flick pass to Cristiano Ronaldo was intercepted by Mohammed Salisu in the eighteen yard box.

Another occasion where Portugal winger, Rafael Leao was in an offside position when he netted the third goal but for the second time, a VAR was not checked and the goal was accepted.

Many were outraged with the two decisions by the referee which caused the Black Stars their first defeat in the tournament.

Referee Ismail Elfath was named 2022 @MLS Best Referee of the Year!

He was the Man of the Match in the game between Ghana and Portugal.



This man does not deserve to officiate any other match at the #FIFAWorldCup



Say no to racism.#shame | No VAR | Inaki pic.twitter.com/JL22Ttbyqd — Africa Soccer Zone (@AfricaSoccer_zn) November 24, 2022

Shocking. No VAR check??? Disgraceful — Juls baby (@JulsOnIt) November 24, 2022

Omg there was actually no VAR check. This is just PURE robbery! — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 24, 2022

No VAR check? — Coach Afia Empress 🇬🇭 (@SistaAfia_) November 24, 2022

No VAR?!!!! — Dr SID (@IamDrSID) November 24, 2022

No VAR for this? Penalty decided outright! Africa you're on your own…. pic.twitter.com/Q5xGhpdybc — 6Nine9 (@nine9_6) November 24, 2022

No, that shouldn't have been given as a penalty, Ronaldo dived pic.twitter.com/cyMmke2Mcx — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) November 24, 2022

Leao is clearly offside. No VAR check or nothing. Utter garbage the way they treat African countries pic.twitter.com/BTnH7stWZb — Proverbs 4:23 (@of_mansa) November 24, 2022

Thank you Flea. No VAR check. Trash https://t.co/c6aeNcmnjS — M.anifest – Madina to the Universe (@manifestive) November 24, 2022

The world is reminded again that there is no justice for the Black man. No VAR but the God of Africa is fair and just. — Kîmunge Kariuki KE. (@SimonFya) November 24, 2022

This the referee who did a No VAR check so Penaldo could get the chance to score a #FIFAWorldCup penalty goal. I know they hate Africans

SHAME ON YOU ISMAIL ELFATH, BIG CHEAT AND FRAUD#TeamGhana #PORGHA #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/UYKfTvKELs — Sweet Israel (@SweetIsrael_) November 24, 2022

Portugal's:

✔️1st goal Ronaldo dived shouldn't have been given as penalty

✔️2nd goal scored by Felix was offside



So when it's vs African teams then there's no VAR? Clear robbery against Ghana!



Officials were bias on making sure Portugal win against all odds.



It's is a shame‼️ pic.twitter.com/9XrDXcFV5b — 🅹🆄🆂🆃🅿🅰🅻🅰🅲🅴♛ (@just_palace) November 24, 2022