Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a member of the governing party, has indicated that the Black Stars suffered from controversial calls during their match against Portugal.

He said the team was unlucky to have lost 3-2 against the opponent.

His tweet hours after the game said the team can only do better.

“Well done Ghana. Unlucky to lose. Two dodgy decisions go against us for goals for Portugal. We can only get better,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Coach Otto Addo has described the penalty awarded Cristiano Ronaldo during the game as “a special gift from the referee”.

He indicated at a post-match press conference that the referee’s decision on the day was “a wrong decision”.

