Ghana's midfielder #10 Andre Ayew (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 24, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP) (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images) FIFA World Cup

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a member of the governing party, has indicated that the Black Stars suffered from controversial calls during their match against Portugal.

He said the team was unlucky to have lost 3-2 against the opponent.

His tweet hours after the game said the team can only do better.

“Well done Ghana. Unlucky to lose. Two dodgy decisions go against us for goals for Portugal. We can only get better,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Coach Otto Addo has described the penalty awarded Cristiano Ronaldo during the game as “a special gift from the referee”.

He indicated at a post-match press conference that the referee’s decision on the day was “a wrong decision”.

