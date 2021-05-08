Actress Yvonne Nelson, a supporter of the #FixTheCountry campaign, has outlined what President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo needs to do to meet the demands of the campaign’s convenors.

Ghanaians online have taken the Akufo-Addo-led government to task by speaking about issues hurting the development of Ghana and its effects on citizens.

Miss Nelson earlier tweeted that she was going to keep up the pressure on the president. Now she has disclosed what is needed.

“Ok to the specifics …. we want/need a better and improved HEALTH SECTOR, EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM in Ghana, JOBS For the people, GOOD roads (not the disposable election kpakpakpa roads,” she Tweeted.

She called on her followers to also offer their suggestions. “We need an effective decentralised system. Accra is choked because this is where everything is done. We need to develop the other regions too,” shared RKhobie.