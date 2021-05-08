Nine of the original European Super League clubs, including the Premier League’s ‘big six’, have been given a financial punishment by Uefa.

The nine – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, plus AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid – have also committed to the European governing body and its competitions.

However, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are set to face “appropriate action” under Uefa’s disciplinary process.

The trio have refused to renounce the breakaway league.

The ESL was announced on 18 April but within 48 hours the plans had fallen apart with the English clubs withdrawing after fan protests and UK government pressure.

The nine clubs have agreed to make a combined 15m euros (£13.4m) goodwill contribution to benefit children’s and grassroots football across Europe.

They will also have 5% of Uefa competition revenues withheld for one season and this money will be redistributed, including in the UK.

Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer will pay his club’s portion of the goodwill contribution and the competition revenue, which will not come out of club funds.

The nine clubs face fines of 100m euros (£86.9m) each if they seek to join an unauthorised competition in the future, and a fine of half that if they breach any other terms of the declaration, Uefa said in a statement.

They will also rejoin the influential lobbying group the European Club Association.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: “I said at the Uefa congress two weeks ago that it takes a strong organisation to admit making a mistake, especially in these days of trial by social media. These clubs have done just that.

“In accepting their commitments and willingness to repair the disruption they caused, Uefa wants to put this chapter behind it and move forward in a positive spirit.

“These clubs recognised their mistakes quickly and have taken action to demonstrate their contrition and future commitment to European football.

“The same cannot be said for the clubs that remain involved in the so-called Super League and Uefa will deal with those clubs subsequently.”