The Road Transport Operators Union has, in a statement, urged the general public to disregard the recent arbitrary increase in road fares by some commercial vehicle drivers.

They have described the increase in fares as “unfounded” and in contravention of how transport fares are determined in the country.

According to the Operators, until the Appropriation Bill is passed by Parliament on the new rates, members of the general public are to disregard the fare increase.

Below is the full statement: