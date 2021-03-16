The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has requested the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to interrupt power supply from Thursday, March 18, 2021.

This, according to a statement, is to allow repair works on their transformer that supplies power to both Volta and Oti Regions through the 69 KV transmission line from Asiekpe bulk supply point.

A statement issued to that effect said some parts of the Volta Region would experience interruption in power supply from Thursday to Monday 21, 2021 between 6:00 am-6:00 pm.

Below is the full statement: