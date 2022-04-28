There is currently no case of COVID-19 infection on admission says the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

“In the last two months, 12 out of the 16 regions do not have any active case and there is no case on admission anywhere in Ghana,” the GHS Director General, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said.

Speaking at the Information Ministry’s Press Briefing on COVID-19 in Accra, he indicated that the country is recording a relatively low number of infections.

Presently, the daily number of reported cases is less than 20, with no critical or severe cases recorded nationwide.

He added that the country currently has 40 active cases recorded in the Upper East, Bono, Ashanti and the Greater Accra regions.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye further indicated thatCOVID-19 cases among international travellers have also decline as more than 14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered.

“As of April 23, 2022, the total confirmed COVID-19 infections stood at 161,172 with 1,445 deaths.A total of 2,435,606 tests have been conducted with 159,679 recoveries recorded,” he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Ghana has so far received a total of 30,378,418 doses of varied COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said as of April 25, 2022, 9,491,108 persons had received a first dose of the vaccine, 5,807,263 persons fully vaccinated, and 360,201 persons had received a first boost dose.

He said vaccination exercises are ongoing at the country’s borders to ensure persons moving in and out are vaccinated to avert the spread of the virus.

He said persons who were not vaccinated would be at higher risk in case of an outbreak and urged all to get vaccinated.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagyealso asked the public to wear a nose mask when in close and congested places.

“Schools should continue enforcing the wearing of masks as the pandemic is not over and we all need to be focused and keep observing the protocols,” he said.