There will be no compensation for developers who built on the 200 acres land belonging to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

This, according to the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, is because they occupied the land illegally.

All the illegal structures were demolished on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 after a 48-hour deadline issued by the Minister elapsed.

Joint security forces and task force from the Adentan Municipal Assembly moved to the site with five bulldozers and two excavators and demolished the buildings to ground zero.

The operation, Mr Quartey said, became necessary after the encroachers broke the fence wall which protected the 200 acres land and started building.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Thursday, he said the encroachers had also broken down portions of a piggery sty, destroyed four cattle kraals and replaced them with building foundations.

He could not fathom why right thinking people of society would engage in such illegallity when in fact the original owners of the land at Berekuso in the Eastern region have been compensated by the state.

Having secured the land, the Greater Accra Regional Minister said it would be handed over to the CSIR to decide what it wanted to do with it.

Mr Quartey also directed all homeowners living on portions of land belonging to the ARI to quickly meet with the REGSEC to regularise their building documents or risk ejection.