Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has led a team of security personnel to reclaim lands belonging to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSRI) in the Adentan Municipality in Accra.

The team demolished buildings on 200 acres of fenced land, belonging to the state under the research institution.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, the Regional Minister said out of the over 1,300 acres of CSIR land, over 900 acres have been encroached on and the remaining 200 were sold out by unknown persons.

The situation, he stated needed an urgent move from the government to protect the state property.

What is even more worrying, Hon. Quartey said, is that none of the owners of the houses had permits from the Adentan Municipal Assembly.

He has therefore instructed the joint police and military personnel to demolish existing and new sprung-up buildings within the 200 acres of the fenced land to ground zero.

“Let’s do something for posterity to praise us when we are gone. We have to protect state lands,” the Minister stressed.

Henry Quartey also charged occupants of the over 900 acres of land who have no documents or permits after 20 years of building to get assistance from the Lands Commission to assist them to get executive instruments to enable them to register their properties in their names.