With the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta appearing before Parliament today, he is expected to answer some 16 questions filed by some lawmakers.

Aside from a statement on how government expended funds meant to fight against Covid-19, Mr Ofori-Atta will also have to respond to the 16 questions.

Urgent Question 1. Godfred Seidu Jasaw (Wa East): To ask the Finance Minister when the Ministry will issue financial clearance to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to clear the large debt owed partners and suppliers to ensure the availability of subsidised fertilizer in this farming season.

Response

At the end of 2021, an amount of ¢86.31 million was outstanding, under the PFJ programme. This amount has now been released to MOFA for payment. This year, MOFA has requested an amount of ¢485.90 million for payment under the PFJ programme. An amount of ¢278.57 million has subsequently been released to MOFA.

The Ministry of Finance has over the last five years (2017-2021) made budgetary provisions to enable the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) to allocate funds to cover all its programmes and projects, including the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.

During this period, there has been, a cumulative release of ¢2.47 billion to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to pay for commitments under this programme.

Urgent Question 2. Sheila Bartels (Ablekuma North): To ask the Minister for Finance what is the current status of funding for the construction of Phase Two of the Tema Motorway, which has been highlighted as a major issue for commuters

Response

The Government of Ghana completed Phase I of the Tema Motorway Interchange (Tiers one and two) with the grant support of JPY6.259 billion from the Japanese Government and was commissioned by the President on 15th June 2020.

I am pleased to inform this House that government has completed negotiations with the Japanese Government for additional grant funding of JPY3.765 billion for Phase II which covers the design and construction of the third tier of the interchange. The procurement process for the selection of the contractor is scheduled to be completed next week.

