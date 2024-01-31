A fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Dr John Osae Kwapong says that the fight against corruption is not the responsibility of just one government agency.

The expert said that Parliament can play an important role in overseeing the work of government agencies fighting corruption, like the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Wednesday, January 31, he also noted that Parliament has a broader mandate to oversee our entire governance system.

“I do not see why, let us say, if EOCO is investigating a particular issue, there are not some elements of parliamentary oversight of the executive that parliament cannot hold hearings and investigate the matter from their role as one of their institutions designed to exercise oversight in our governance system,” he said.

In as much as those different avenues through which we can conduct an investigation or fight corruption are seen to convolute it, you can keep zigzagging and dodging through the system; they also have a role to play.”

Mr. Kwapong emphasizes that all state institutions have a role to play in combating corruption, as corruption manifests itself in many different ways.

He argued that the multidimensional nature of corruption requires a multi-dimensional approach to address it.