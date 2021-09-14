The National Media Commission (NMC) has appointed a committee of experts to examine ways to transform GBC into a more efficient public service broadcaster.

The Committee is to consult a wide range of stakeholders including past and present GBC board, management, staff, union and other identifiable groups in Ghana in order to make recommendations to the Commission.

Members of the Committee are:

1. Mr. Yaw Asamaoh (Investment Banker) – Chairman

2. Mrs. Wilna Quarmyne (Media Development Expert) – Member

3. Dr. Gilbert Tietaah, (Academic and media researcher) – Member

4. Ms. Rita Sraha (Management Consultant) – Member

5. Mr. Daniel Owusu Nyanmpong (Lawyer) – Member

6. Mr. Kofi YeboahKodie (Communications Engineer) – Member

7. Mr. Berifi Apenteng (Media Expert and Lawyer) – Member

8. Ms. Cecilia Eduful, (former Manager of NMC’s Media Monitoring Centre) – Secretary.

The Committee’s specific Terms of Reference are to:

1. Examine GBCs Public Service Broadcasting functions within the context of

a. Pluralistic media in Ghana

b. Socio-cultural, political and economic considerations.

c. Government, professional, public interest and private sector competitive demands.

2. Examine the current state of GBC

i. Mandate and governance,

ii. Funding and revenues

iii. Product portfolios and values,

iv. Institutional culture and operational challenges

v. Current and future technological needs within the framework of evolving communications technology

and make recommendations for the enhancement of its operations.

3. Recommend a vision for a transformed GBC that responds to considerations of Ghana’s national interest and development aspirations.

4. Define a future for GBC [by Considering issues of scope and scale; balance of costs and benefits; media and journalism professional development; pluralism and the public interest; social inclusion and cultural identity; democratic governance and national development.

The Commission calls on all stakeholders to cooperate with the Committee for the betterment of GBC.