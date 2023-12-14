The National Labour Commission (NLC) has asked management of the University of Ghana, Legon to engage members of the Senior Staff Association and the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union over the processes involved in clearing outstanding market premium arrears of members.

This follows threats by the Senior Staff Association and the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) to lay down their tools if management fails to pay their Interim Market Premium arrears.

According to the Association, all efforts including an intervention from the court, to get the university’s management to pay the arrears, which span from 2010 to 2018, have proved futile.

While addressing the media, the President of the Senior Staff Association, Isaac Donkor, said they are of a firm belief that the strike would compel management to clear the arrears.

“The court ordered that the university should pay the market premium to the staff but we have been battling with them since 2018 and they are still not paying us and we have taken the matter to the National Labour Commission and about three different timelines were given and they missed all the three timelines,” he said on December 5.

However, Mr. Isaac Donkor in a latest interview with Citi News says, new discussions with the university’s management regarding the outstanding payments are set to commence on December 14.

“We are going to discuss how many of the six years they are willing to pay and when they are going to pay that. So, in the interim, our members are also on standby for us to report to them.

“If the members are okay with the engagement with the NLC, then the leadership will also be okay with it. However, if the members are not comfortable with the engagement, then we will strike.”

