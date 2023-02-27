The Corporate Social Responsibility wing of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has provided the Abotakyi Community in the Akuapem North District of the Eastern Region with four boreholes.

This was after the community had depended solely on the Nyenyeme river as their main source of water over the years exposing them to various water-related diseases.

The borehole project will serve as a sustainable and renewable source of clean water supply for the community.

The Good Causes Foundation of the National Lottery Authority since it was put in place has provided support for the less privileged in society and has contributed immensely to the development agenda of the country.

Announcing the gesture, the Director General for the National Lottery Authority in a post on his social media said “For a long time, the people of the Abotakyi Community depended on the Nyenyeme river as their main source of water.

As part of our commitment to making a positive impact, the National Lottery Authority through its Good Causes Foundation has commissioned four boreholes for the people of the Abotakyi community in the Akuapem North District of the Eastern Region.

Present at the commissioning was the Chief of Abotakyi, Nana Okyekerekuro, Kwame Sakyi Ababio II, Asasewhene of Akuapem Traditional Area, the Queen Mother Of Abotakyi, Aburihene and Adontehene of Akuapem, Nana Otoobour Djan Kwasi II.

Other distinguished traditional leaders of the Abotakyi Traditional Area and the Assemblyman for the electoral area were also present.”