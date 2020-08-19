The National Lottery Authority (NLA) would receive an unprecedented financial commitment of ¢30 million from the licensing of KGL Technology Limited for the year 2020.

This achievement is breathtaking and unprecedented in the annals of the Authority.

According to the management of NLA, it is remarkable that the Authority and KGL Technology Limited have raised such an amount for the Consolidated Fund even when the coronavirus pandemic is biting economies around the world hard.

The *959# has been doing very well, serving as an additional revenue stream that is augmenting revenue generation capacity of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

KGL Technology Limited, a wholly owned Ghanaian entity is a newly licensed Online Lotto Marketing company responsible for the running of NLA’s official short code *959#.

One of the core business mandate of KGL Technology Limited is to advance the digitalisation of lottery on behalf of the National Lottery Authority in line with government’s digitalisation policy.

Government has time and again reiterated its commitment to a robust digital framework that supports digitisation and digitalisation of the economy to benefit every citizen.

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) since 2008 has been trying to digitalised it’s operations but to no avail until the coming onboard of KGL Technology Limited.

KGL Technology Limited paid an initial ¢10,000,000 as part of the Licensing requirement. The Company is expected to make payments of ¢10,000,000 for the months of September and December 2020, totalling ¢30,000,000 for the year 2020.

The implementation of the Digital Policy has been very supportive and critical for the continuous survival of the lottery industry especially in this era of the Coronavirus pandemic.

KGL Technology Limited said it would invest hugely into Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in line with its mission and vision.