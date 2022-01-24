The National Lotteries Authority (NLA) in partnership with the Atta-Mills Institute (AMI) has renovated a three-classroom school block for residents of Gonteng, a community in the valley of Aburi Mountains.

The donation was done on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at a brief ceremony that saw the group also donate a corn mill facility to the community.

Teachings and learning materials including three magnetic whiteboards, graph boards, a framed National Pledge and anthems were given to the school.

A statement signed by the headmaster of the school, Mr David Asamanti expressed heartfelt appreciation for the support.

On behalf of the community, he lauded NLA Boss, Sammi Awuku and the founder of AMI, Samuel Koku Anyidoho for the gesture which he admitted will go a long way to help the people.

The exercise forms part of activities lined up to commemorate the 10th Anniversary of the passing of former President John Evans Atta Mills.

For decades, Gonteng residents have had to trek hours on a rocky terrain to Aburi to mill maize and cassava for consumption.

However, as part of AMI’s, Ministry of Kindness, the ground was broken for the construction of a corn and cassava mill for the area which the institute describes as its adopted Community.