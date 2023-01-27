After countless futile attempts to get the government to fix the terrible Nkwanta-Kpassa stretch of the Eastern Corridor road, drivers from Kpassa in the Nkwanta North district of the Oti Region have taken it upon themselves to communally fix the road.

The Nkwanta-Kpassa road of the Eastern Corridor road is one of the most deplorable roads in the region, receiving little attention over years after it had been awarded to a contractor.

The frustrated drivers said there had been several reports and complaints about the poor nature of the road but nothing has been done to address the situation.

Speaking to Adom News, the drivers lamented that the poor nature and manholes that the road had developed make it difficult for smooth movement, sometimes resulting in fatal accidents, hence the decision to undertake the exercise to enhance mobility.

They indicated that market women and sick people are unable to travel on the road due to its poor nature.

It is for this reason about hundred drivers united to communally fix the deathtrap road.

The drivers, however, threatened not to take part in any election if the road is not fixed.

However, Nkwanta South MCE, Bright Kwame Lenwah, pledged to bring contractors on the road to put a measure in place for drivers to ply the road with ease.

