‘Extra’ is a character that has been infused into fashion as different trends evolve through the years and we love how Nikki Samonas is inspiring our style.

One watch at Nikki Samonas’ Instagram page and one will easily fall in love with her.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% of why we are obsessed with African beauty, Nikki knows her way around stylish outfits.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, hosting an event, attending an interview, or going on a casual star-studded event, Nikki always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully.

Like all our favourite celebrities, the award-winning screen goddess has shared some stunning photos on her Instagram and we couldn’t wait to show them to you.

Nikki served a strapless purple mini apparel showing her cleavage and beautiful skin.

She is a shade of beauty with her nude makeup and her bulb-cut blonde hairstyle. As usual, we got infected with her signature pose and infectious smile.

Check photos below:

READ ALSO: