Irrespective of musical preference, Nigerians have united to celebrate Wizkid as he clocks 31.

Many of his colleagues, as well as fans, have taken to various social media platforms to celebrate the Star Boy.

This is after Wizkid’s third baby mama and manager, Jada P and her family, gathered to pray for him before waking him up to see the light of his big day.

In a video Jada’s mother posted, the family, including Wizkid’s son, stood behind his door and rained him with blessings.

They prayed for God’s protection and blessings to elevate him higher than his current status as a Grammys Award winner.

Nigerians, in turn, have run “Bigwiz, #Wizkidat31 #Wizday on social media, for all fanatics of the artiste to drop their well wishes.

Over 30,000 persons have sent messages to Wizkid via a tweet using the #Wizday and over 60,000 via #Wizkidat31.

Majority of the messages bordered around thanking Wizkid for every single song he has gifted the world with while climbing the success ladder.

Some artistes have flooded the timeline with paintings and sketches of the superstar.

🥺😍 the moment Wizkid manager & baby mama, Jada P and her family gathered to pray for him probably before waking up on his birthday #WizkidAt31 #WIZKIDDAY 🍷



Video was gotten from Jada’s mum Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/54DaYBQy6Z — Gbolahan 🕊 (@OlaTheePlug) July 16, 2021

The Grammy Award winner