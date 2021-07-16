A Tamale Circuit Court has sentenced one Abdul Jbril Alhassan to 10 years imprisonment for defiling a nine-year-old girl.

The court heard that the 26-year-old suspect defiled the victim who was hawking sachet water at Savelugu-Darisalam in the Northern Region.

It was revealed that on the 8th of July, the suspect called the little girl under the pretext of buying sachet water, but snatched her into an uncompleted building when she heeded his call.

He is said to have threatened the victim to keep the ordeal to herself, after violently defiling her.

However, parents of the victim were notified of the assault by doctors after the victim was sent to the hospital following a change in her walking.

He is said to have ‘sorted’ the family out with GH¢ 130.00 for hospital bills to repair his victim’s badly damaged private part, so as to escape the law.

But, the Savelugu Municipal Police Commander, DSP Emmanuel Twumasi-Ankra, confirming the matter to Adom News’ Illiasu Abdul Rauf Dabre said they stood their grounds till an arrest and prosecution was made, as many culprits in the municipality are walking free.

Consequently, Mr Alhassan, who pleaded guilty, was handed a 10-year sentence with hard labour.