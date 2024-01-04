The Nigerian music community came together in an emotional gathering to commemorate the posthumous 28th birthday of the late artist MohBad.
Artistes including Zlatan Ibile and numerous fans joined together in a touching rendition of a birthday song dedicated to MohBad to reminisce about his life and legacy.
Adding to the heartfelt commemorations, MohBad’s close friend, Bella Shmurda, orchestrated a special tribute concert in honor of the late artist.
The event served as a platform for friends, fellow musicians, and fans to pay their respects and celebrate MohBad’s life through music and shared memories.
Additionally, the Justice for MohBad Foundation organized a charitable donation across orphanages in Lagos.
Social media has been inundated with touching tributes from all whose lives MohBad had impacted.
Check out some reactions below;