The Nigerian music community came together in an emotional gathering to commemorate the posthumous 28th birthday of the late artist MohBad.

Artistes including Zlatan Ibile and numerous fans joined together in a touching rendition of a birthday song dedicated to MohBad to reminisce about his life and legacy.

Adding to the heartfelt commemorations, MohBad’s close friend, Bella Shmurda, orchestrated a special tribute concert in honor of the late artist.

The event served as a platform for friends, fellow musicians, and fans to pay their respects and celebrate MohBad’s life through music and shared memories.

Additionally, the Justice for MohBad Foundation organized a charitable donation across orphanages in Lagos.

Social media has been inundated with touching tributes from all whose lives MohBad had impacted.

Check out some reactions below;

Zlatan Ibile and fans sang a birthday song for Mohbad 28th posthumous birthday at an event yesterday. 💡#Mohbad pic.twitter.com/bcAANxt22N — AFRO NIGERIA 🇳🇬 (@afro_nigeria2) January 4, 2024

Bella Shmurda singing this tribute song for Mohbad >>> what an emotional moment 🥺😔. Rest on Imole 🙏 — HajiQudus 🧡🌟 (@Niffwizzy15) January 4, 2024

Kaiiii

Imole didn’t need to die mehn.

See as person voice just sweet.

Happy birthday Mohbad 🕊️. — SABINA BABY🤍🕊♜ (@sabinaababy) January 3, 2024

HAPPY POSTHUMOUS BIRTHDAY MOHBAD 🖤💡Young Legend ! Rest on IMOLE 💡👑 pic.twitter.com/Bjvcyr7nVs — Olamidé (Parody) (@olamiddeee) January 3, 2024