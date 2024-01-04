Kwasi Appiah, the former coach of Ghana, expresses confidence in the Black Stars’ ability to reach the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Ghana, seeking their fifth continental title since their 1982 victory in Libya, faces challenges despite recent performance setbacks.

Appiah, who successfully guided the team to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, remains optimistic about the team’s potential for a surprise run to the final.

Addressing the skepticism from Ghanaians, Appiah, currently the head coach of Sudan, emphasized that underestimating the team often leads to unexpected success.

He stated in an interview with Sienu TV, “You see, sometimes when Ghanaians underrate the team, that is when the team surprises Ghana. And it’s happened so many times. Looking at the quality of the players, I think they can perform very well. I believe they can get to the final.”

Under the management of Chris Hughton, the Black Stars are currently stationed in Kumasi, gearing up for the 34th edition of AFCON in Ivory Coast, set to commence in nine days.

To fine-tune their preparations, Ghana will engage in a friendly match against Namibia on January 8 at the Baba Yara Stadium before departing on January 10.

The opening match of the group stage is scheduled for Sunday, January 14, 2024, where Ghana will face Cape Verde.

Subsequently, the Black Stars will confront record champions Egypt in their second group match within four days before concluding the group stage against Mozambique on January 22.