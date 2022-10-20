Nigerians have beseiged the Lekki tollgate in Lagos state to commemorate two years of what they say is one of the darkest days in the history of Nigeria.

Two years ago today, at least 46 unarmed protesters were either shot dead, injured with bullets, or assaulted by security forces during an #EndSARS protest.

To honour the people who became victims to the massacre, Nigerians have staged a memorial walk at the same location.

Led by entertainers Falz and Mr Macaroni, the aggrieved citizens marched through the tollgate axis singing dirges while carrying dummy coffins and waving bloody flags to send a wake up call to the government.

However, the rally, tagged ‘peace walk’, took a turn for the worse as police officers shot teargas canisters to disperse the participants.

No casualties have, however, been recorded.