Ahead of the 2023 general election, Nigerian publisher and presidential aspirant of African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, took his political campaign to the lake.

Irrespective of the number of times that Omoyele Sowore had failed in the presidential race, he has remained optimistic about emerging the President of Nigeria.

Omoyele Sowere stormed his country home, Ondo State, last weekend for consultation and to seek support ahead of the general elections.

Photos shared on his Instagram page captured the presidential aspirant and some youths inside a lake, playing and chatting together.

He captioned the photos: “For Swimmers Only: A political rally inside a lake! Sowore for president we can’t continue like this.”

Naija News recalls Omoyele Sowore recently slammed Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo for his support for South East presidency.

In an interview on Arise News, Sowore said the call for a South-East presidency is an attempt to divide Nigerians along the ethnic lines, adding that only Nigerians should determine who leads them in 2023.

The presidential aspirant claimed that the call by some politicians for political parties to zone their presidential tickets to the south is undemocratic and should not be encouraged.

Sowore said competency and great character should be parameters to choosing the next president in 2023 and not zoning.

He added that, an Igbo presidency will not make a difference if the candidate is not the right person to lead.