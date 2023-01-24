A 56-year-old Nigerian has been arrested for allegedly transporting millions of CFA and Naira currencies suspected to be counterfeit.

The suspect, Aremu Timothy Adegboyega, was apprehended by a joint security team as he entered Ghana through Togo using an unapproved route called Beat Zero at Aflao on Tuesday, January 17.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of the Aflao Division of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ahmed Majeed Amandi, the personnel found CFA80 million in fresh notes, an additional CFA843,000 in the suspect’s waist bag and N110,500 in his wallet.

The currencies had the same serial numbers raising a lot of suspicions.

Adegboyega allegedly admitted to transporting the “fake” currencies. He also revealed that it was his second time entering the country with counterfeit money.

He told officers that on this trip, he was given the cash by his friend who lives in Lagos, Nigeria, to be given to a client known as Mallam Isumaru Jeru in Abobo, Ivory Coast.

Majeed Amandi said the money will be sent to the Bank of Ghana to determine whether it is fake or genuine.

The suspect has since been in Accra for further interrogation.