It’s a day of celebration for socialite and singer Hajia4Reall as she officially enters her third decade.

Gifts are already pouring in for her since she started announcing her birthday 10 days ago with a countdown across her social media platforms.

Ahead of a soiree she is hosting, Nigerian celebrities have touched down Ghana to make her day a memorable one.

BBNaija’s only female winner, Mercy Eke, socialite Koko by Khloe and other A-listed personalities have been camped in a exquisite apartment in Ghana.

They took over a night club situated in the hearts of Accra last night, where they flashed their wealth by buying the most expensive drinks and making money rain on other merrymakers.

To make her birthday an exciting one, fans of Hajia4Reall, The Reallers, also treated her to a special meet and greet after which they showered her with gifts.